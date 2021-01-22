Priyanka Chopra was 'Shocked' on First Meeting Nick Jonas, Here's Why

Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her upcoming memoir Unfinished. The likes of Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh and others are part of her virtual tour. The book hits the shelves on February 9. Meanwhile, after wrapping up Text For You shoot in London, she is gearing up for Citadel shoot, a series from Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from The White Tiger Sets

On her virtual tour, Priyanka recalled the first time she met Nick Jonas and how she was shocked by his 'audaciousness'. "He held my hand, he turned me around. I was like, 'What is happening?' He was bold, confident, self-assured," Priyanka recalled her first impression of Nick. She further shared that she feels the need to be in control, but around Nick, she feels 'calm and protected'. "I was so taken in. Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him," she said.

Priyanka shared in another interview recently that she wants many children with her pop star husband Nick. "A cricket team!" the actress replied when asked about how many children she would like. "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she added.

However, she Priyanka continues to shoot down pregnancy related questions. The White Tiger, featuring her, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav arrives on Netflix on January 22.

Meanwhile, she will be also be seen in several anticipated projects like The Matrix 4 and a comedy series with Mindy Kaling.