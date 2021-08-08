Priyanka Chopra Watches Rainbow With Her 'Perfect' Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been savouring every moment since their long-awaited reunion, a few days ago. She was recently joined by her husband at her London home as he flew all the way from Los Angeles. Nick’s latest post on social media is all about love and admiration. He shared a video clip on Instagram where he captured Priyanka gazing at the rainbow. While the actress admires the rainbow, he admires her. Priyanka can be seen wearing a casual white shirt in the video, and the song ‘I love you baby’ plays in the background.

Nick captioned the video as “She’s cute. 🌈"

Taking to the comment section, the global icon wrote, “Perfect. You’re just perfect."

Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows in 2018. Both are global stars and are travelling the world for their work commitments. Ever since they got married, the lovebirds have seldom shared the same location and so often miss out on spending quality time together. Priyanka and Nick often share ‘missing’ posts on social media for each other.

Priyanka and Nick will executively produce an unscripted series, which will focus on the Sangeet, a traditional ceremony that takes place before the wedding.

