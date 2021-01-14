Priyanka Chopra Wears Flip Flops to Zoom Meeting and We Can All Relate

Working from home may not be all fun but it gives one the opportunity to dress down sometimes. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also did the same when she wore a pair of flip flops to a virtual meeting for the promotions of her upcoming movie The White Tiger.

She shared a boomerang video on social media writing, "Business on the top and in the bottom, well you know." She wears a formal shirt and trousers for her virtual press meet but opts for flip flops for her feet.

In her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger, Priyanka plays Pinky Madam. She has also turned executive producer for the project. She has recently wrapped shooting for Text For You in London, is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4.

Priyanka has been on the receiving end of baby questions ever since she hinted about starting a family with Nick Jonas. Recently, during an interview with a website, she was quizzed again on the possibility of having a kid with Nick and the timeline of it. Priyanka gracefully said, "Stop with the pressure," and asked the interviewer to look at her upcoming release The White Tiger instead.

The actress had shared in another interview recently that she wants many children with her pop star husband Nick. "A cricket team!" the actress replied when asked about how many children she would like. "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she added.