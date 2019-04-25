Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Bailey to Family, Posts Adorable Pictures

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth's wedding. She took to Instagram and introduced Bailey Chopra to the world.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Bailey to Family, Posts Adorable Pictures
Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is in India for her brother Siddharth's wedding and she is in mood to welcome new members to the family. However, before the marriage ceremony between Siddharth and fiance Ishita Kumar at the end of month, Priyanka took it upon herself to introduce a cute new Cocker Spaniel to the world.

Priyanka shared Bailey Chopra's photo on social media. Sister Parineeti can also be spotted in the new pics. See here:

Priyanka Chopra (1)

Parineeti also shared a picture of herself and Priyanka with Bailey and wrote, "Meet #BaileyChopra! And like in any other punjabi family — I (his aunt) named him!! Hahaha 💖 @priyankachopra @siddharthchopra89."



Being a dog mom and a manager to Diana Chopra, Priyanka is currently spending some quality time with Bailey.

Only recently, Priyanka was the center of media attention when she flaunted her mangalsutra in a plane selfie. It is reportedly made with four uncut diamonds forming a pendant. It has a tear-shaped diamond in the center and the traditional black and gold beads only at the beginning.

On the work front, Priyanka has already completed shooting for her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink, alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

