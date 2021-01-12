Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Virushka's 'Little Princess', Sends Hug and Love

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby daughter on January 11 afternoon. Happy on the baby's arrival, Virat shared a note with fans announcing her birth. He wrote on social media, "“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes."

“Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” the statement read. Anushka and Virat, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

After the birth of baby daughter, Priyanka Chopra extended wishes to the lovely couple on social media. She wrote, "So happy for you guys Anushka and Virat. Big hug and much love especially to your lil princess."

On the work front, Priyanka has completed the filming of Text For You in London. It took three months to finish the movie shoot in the UK amid coronavirus scare. It is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich. Text For You also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

On the other hand, Priyanka also reportedly shot for Matrix 4 in Germany. The fourth installment of the popular franchise has been directed by Lana Wachowski. The film also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann-Moss, Jada Pinketh Smith, Yahya Abdul Mateen, and Neil Patrick Harris among others.