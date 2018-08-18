Priyanka Chopra Will Be Future 'Mrs Jonas', Nick Confirms with Picture

Actress Priyanka Chopra is "taken" -- with all her "heart and soul" -- by American singer Nick Jonas, who has introduced her to the world as the "future Mrs Jonas"."Taken... With all my heart and soul," Priyanka posted on Instagram with an intimate photograph following their traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony at her residence here.Nick posted the same photograph in which the couple looks much in love, and wrote: "Future Mrs Jonas. My heart. My love."With this, Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 25, put to rest the long-standing speculation around their relationship status.On a fun note, Nick commented on Priyanka's post: "Wow congrats. He's the luckiest guy in the world." The message was accompanied by a heart emoji.Several celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Diana Penty, Neha Kakkar, Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora sent good wishes to the couple.While there was a buzz that Nick proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday on July 18, news had followed that he got a Tiffany & Co. store in London shut down to purchase an engagement ring for his lady love.Priyanka had been making efforts to hide the sparkler, but in the photograph that she has shared, the rock takes the limelight.The ring is said to be a five-carat diamond with a price tag of around $300,000, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Nick arrived here with his parents on Thursday night for the roka ceremony. They were all dressed in traditional Indian wear, and Nick duly performed the rituals.It was a Ganesh Puja, said Kamal Kumar Mishra and Pradip Kumar Trivedi, the two priests who took care of the proceedings of the 'roka' - a pre-wedding ritual among Punjabis.The priests told the media here that Nick performed all the rituals here as per 'Sanatam Dharam', and that the couple was looking good and happy together for the occasion, which was attended by their close friends and family members.They said they didn't know anything about the wedding date