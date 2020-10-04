Priyanka Chopra Willing to Give Nick Jonas Signed Copy of Her Memoir 'Unfinished' on This Condition

Priyanka Chopra's tell-all memoir, Unfinished, has been made available for pre-order. Unfinished is expected to arrive in January. Priyanka's foray into writing earned praise from husband Nick Jonas, who asked wifey to give him a signed copy of her memoir.

Sharing the cover of Priyanka's memoir on his Instagram, Nick wrote, "So incredibly proud of you @priyankachopra quick question... can I please get a signed copy 😏 everyone go pre order my wife’s beautiful memoir now (sic)!"

In response to this request by Nick, Priyanka wrote, "Only if I get an autographed copy of BLOOD! Let’s get it!! I love u babu (sic)!"

Blood is the name of Jonas Brothers' memoir that details the incredible true story of the Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas. From the band’s creation, phenomenal rise to superstardom, break up at the height of their fame, and now reunification, it is a tell-all tale of the boy band.

Meanwhile, Priyanka joins host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, A World Of Calm. Other names as narrators include Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu and Cillian Murphy. The 10-episode unscripted series has premiered on HBO Max.