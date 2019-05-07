English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Wins Hearts with Met Gala Outfit, 'Jatt Ludhiyane Da' from SOTY 2 Releases
Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr share Avengers: Endgame BTS videos, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly en route to Lake Como, Italy for a vacation and Disha Patani teases fans with a still from Bharat.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked fashion fierce as they came dressed like a power couple to New York’s annual Met Gala on Monday. The couple went 'matchy-matchy' in elegant white at the gala, which serves as a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.
A new song from Student of the Year 2 was released today, which featured Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. Titled Jatt Ludhiyane Da, the campus song has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar, and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev. It also has rap by Deane Sequeira, which has been written by Parry G.
Also, Bollywood actor Disha Patani has teased fans a new still from her upcoming film Bharat. In the picture posted on Instagram, she can be seen performing a stunt with co-actor Salman Khan. Disha will be seen performing acrobatic stunts in the the film.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas rekindled the 2017 Met Gala moment with their appearance on the pink carpet in the annual ball's latest edition. Dressed in an avant-garde Dior gown, jewels by Chopard and a dramatic crown, Priyanka’s interpretation of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” stole the show. The actress teamed up her outfit with sparkly silver stilettos. Nick opted for Dior Men tux, Chopard jewels and silver Christian Louboutin shoes.
Jatt Ludhiyane Da, from Student of the Year 2, came shortly after Fakira, a romantic ballad filmed on Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Tiger, who is headlining SOTY 2, took to social media on Tuesday to share the film’s latest song.
Disha Patani teased fans with a still from Bharat today. The image shows her riding pillion on Salman Khan's bike, while she gracefully stands upright and performs stunts.
Marvel Studios and the cast and crew of Avengers: Endgame made sure that nothing about the film came out before the film debuted in theaters worldwide. Now, after the official ban on spoilers was lifted by the directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to social media to share a BTS video.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly on a European vacation. The Bollywood couple was recently spotted in Switzerland, where a picture they clicked with some fans went viral. It is being reported that they are heading towards Lake Como next.
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
