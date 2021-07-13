Priyanka Chopra Wishes Brother Siddharth Chopra on His Birthday With a Cute Childhood Picture

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on July 12 wished her brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday with a throwback picture on her social media handle. The 38-year-old actress shared two photos along with a birthday note.

One of the pictures was from their childhood days, in which Priyanka and Siddharth can be seen enjoying waves at a beach together. The second image featured Siddharth and their mother Madhu Chopra posing alongside a food truck. Near the truck, a board with a special message from Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas was also kept.

The message read, "Dearest Sid, Happy birthday.” Further, the message revealed thatSiddharth loves his food more than anything else. “We love you.Nick and Didi,” it concluded.

While sharing the posts on her Instagram handle, in the caption Priyanka wrote, "Happy Birthday Sid. Love you wishing you so much joy and laughter." She longed to be with him to celebrate his special day.

Many fans of Priyanka wished Siddharth ‘happy birthday,’ while some were just obsessing over the childhood pictures of the actress. Fans found Priyanka’s childhood picture extremely ‘cute.’

Recently, Priyanka attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals with James G Boulter and socialite Natasha Poonawalla. She also gave a glimpse of her meeting with her "best dates" through an Instagram post.

In the caption of the post, Priyanka first congratulated Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty for their incredible matches and victories. She further wrote, “And a special thank you to Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and Ralph Lauren for having me as your guest.”

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in an OTT film, The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The actress has not limited herself to the showbiz world. Recently, she had launched an Indian restaurant in New York. Priyanka had also released her memoir titled Unfinished earlier this year.

The actress has two Hollywood projects in the pipeline, including Text For You and Matrix 4.

