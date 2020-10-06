Priyanka Chopra Wishes Brother Siddharth's Rumoured Ladylove Neelam Upadhyaya on Birthday

South actress Neelam Upadhyaya rang in her 27th birthday on Monday. Among others, she got a special wish from her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Chopra’s sister, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Priyanka took to social media to send a sweet greeting to Neelam on her birthday. She shared a lovely throwback that featured Neelam with the Chopras. The picture was taken in March when Priyanka visited India with her husband Nick for Holi celebrations.

In her birthday wish, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Neelam. Have a wonderful one.” She added a red heart emoji to seal the wish on her Instagram story.

In addition to Nick, Siddharth, Neelam and Priyanka, the family photo has Priyanka’s mother Madhumalati, Priyanka’s long-time best friend Tamanna Dutt and her husband Sudeep.

Siddharth also shared a special post to wish Neelam on her birthday. He shared a series of pictures to make her day special. He wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. Have all the cake u can and celebrate each moment. Have a blessed and a great year ahead.”

Siddharth and Neelam are often spotted having sweet social media exchanges sparking romance rumours. The two also allegedly got engaged in a private ceremony. However, there is no official confirmation on that.

Neelam wished Siddharth on his birthday in July with a series of unseen rare images. She wrote, “I’m so grateful for you and all that you do… I love going out for meals and drives and exploring new places with you. Thank you for always being your usual thoughtful self… You’re a big blessing”

Neelam made her acting debut with the 2012 Telugu film, Mr 7. She has also featured in Tamil films including Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om. Siddharth, on the other hand, was earlier engaged to ex-girlfriend Ishita Kumar. However, their engagement was later called off and Ishita shared a picture cherishing new beginnings of her life.