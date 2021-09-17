Priyanka Chopra Wishes Hubby Nick Jonas on Birthday: Most Compassionate Loving Person

American pop star Nick Jonas celebrated his birthday on Thursday, September 16 and Priyanka Chopra flew all the way to the US from the UK to reunite with her husband on his special day. The two have been staying at different locations for their respective work commitments. Later in the evening, the Bollywood actress shared an adorable photo with Nick and penned a love-filled not for the Avalanche singer. Sharing the photo that seemed to be from his birthday party in Pennsylvania, Priyanka wrote, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you. 😍🙏🏽❤️."

Yesterday, she was clicked by the paparazzi while she was making her way to the airport. She was dressed in an animal print pullover, paid with black tights. She completed her looks with a New York Yankees cap and heeled boots.

A couple of days back, Priyanka spoke extensively about Nick Jonas and their marriage during an interview. She said that one thing that her marriage has taught her is to have a cheerleader.

“The one thing that my marriage has definitely taught me, which I guess I didn’t feel the need to have, which now I can’t live without is, having your, partner give complete credence and credit to the job and the work that I do. It’s so amazing when I see how Nick accommodates his life or my achievements or my career and where I have to go and what my choices are — how it’s so important to him that I went. And that was something I didn’t realize that I needed — a cheerleader."

