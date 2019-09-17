Priyanka Chopra Wishes 'Jaan' Nick Jonas on Birthday with Romantic Throwback Video, Brothers Kevin, Joe Aren't Far Behind
Nick Jonas celebrated his birthday on Monday and Priyanka Chopra could not help but share the sweetest wish for him on social media. Brothers Kevin and Joe also wished Nick on his big day.
Image of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, courtesy of Instagram
Nick Jonas celebrated his 27th birthday on Monday and the singer-actor was wished by wife Priyanka Chopra in the most adorable manner. Priyanka shared a video of some of her favorite moments with Nick, right from the time they met to this day and beyond.
The video shared by Priyanka is a compilation of some of the most lovable pics and videos from their nearly two-year old romance. Captioning the video, Priyanka wrote, "The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas."
Naturally, Nick was all hearts for the video as he went into the comments section on Priyanka's feed and responded to the love showered on him. He posted heart emojis in response to the video shared by Priyanka.
In another instance, Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe also wished him on social media on the happy occasion.
“Happy birthday @nickjonas hope today is filled with so much love and awesomeness!!!” the eldest sibling wrote on Instagram.
While Joe wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dude! Love ya man. Stay awesome. Keeping growing. keep making people smile. Here’s a few of my favorite photos."
