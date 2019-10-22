Priyanka Chopra Wishes Sister Parineeti with a Heartwarming Message on Her Birthday
Parineeti Chopra turned 31 on October 22, 2019. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her sister a happy birthday. The two will also be dubbing for the characters of Elsa and Anna in the Hindi version of 'Frozen 2'.
File photo: Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra are not only just two of the busiest actresses in the film industry, but they are also cousins who share a very special bond with each other. The two often feature in each other's social media handles as they spend considerable time together, be it in important events or parties. Parineeti was also one of Priyanka's most special bridesmaids during her wedding with Nick Jonas. Moreover, the two sisters are coming together to play Elsa and Anna in the Hindi version of Frozen 2.
On Parineeti's Birthday, PeeCee took to Instagram to post an adorable picture wishing her a happy birthday. "Happy birthday Tisha! May this year be the best yet! love u lots @parineetichopra," she wrote. The picture is from Priyanka Chopra's grand birthday party which Parineeti was a part of.
The birthday girl recently opened up to Hindustan Times about the experience of turning 31. "The older you grow, the wiser you become, and this birthday, I truly feel like I’ve grown older and evolved, too. More so, by doing two intense films —The Girl On The Train and Saina, I think it has changed me as a person. This is the first time I’m taking my birthday seriously than in previous years," she said.
View this post on Instagram
Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s Frozen 2. Can’t wait for you guys to see us… I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi. #Frozen2 in theatres on 22nd November 2019. @parineetichopra @disneyfilmsindia #frozensisters
Talking about playing Anna in Frozen with her PeeCee, the actor said, "When I watched Frozen 1, I never thought that I’d get to dub its sequel one day. It’s my most favourite animation films. I think the beauty of Frozen 2 is the cast who are real-life sisters to play reel-life sisters. The characters —Elsa and Anna— are exactly like us in real life. Mimi didi and I always used to talk about doing something together one day but we never got any opportunity. But when Frozen 2 came, it just felt right."
