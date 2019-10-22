Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Wishes Sister Parineeti with a Heartwarming Message on Her Birthday

Parineeti Chopra turned 31 on October 22, 2019. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her sister a happy birthday. The two will also be dubbing for the characters of Elsa and Anna in the Hindi version of 'Frozen 2'.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Wishes Sister Parineeti with a Heartwarming Message on Her Birthday
File photo: Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. (Image: Instagram)

Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra are not only just two of the busiest actresses in the film industry, but they are also cousins who share a very special bond with each other. The two often feature in each other's social media handles as they spend considerable time together, be it in important events or parties. Parineeti was also one of Priyanka's most special bridesmaids during her wedding with Nick Jonas. Moreover, the two sisters are coming together to play Elsa and Anna in the Hindi version of Frozen 2.

On Parineeti's Birthday, PeeCee took to Instagram to post an adorable picture wishing her a happy birthday. "Happy birthday Tisha! May this year be the best yet! love u lots @parineetichopra," she wrote. The picture is from Priyanka Chopra's grand birthday party which Parineeti was a part of.

Priyanka Chopra Parineeti Chopra

The birthday girl recently opened up to Hindustan Times about the experience of turning 31. "The older you grow, the wiser you become, and this birthday, I truly feel like I’ve grown older and evolved, too. More so, by doing two intense films —The Girl On The Train and Saina, I think it has changed me as a person. This is the first time I’m taking my birthday seriously than in previous years," she said.

Talking about playing Anna in Frozen with her PeeCee, the actor said, "When I watched Frozen 1, I never thought that I’d get to dub its sequel one day. It’s my most favourite animation films. I think the beauty of Frozen 2 is the cast who are real-life sisters to play reel-life sisters. The characters —Elsa and Anna— are exactly like us in real life. Mimi didi and I always used to talk about doing something together one day but we never got any opportunity. But when Frozen 2 came, it just felt right."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram