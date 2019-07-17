Priyanka Chopra Wishes Sophie Turner for Emmy Nomination, Radhika Apte Upset with The Wedding Guest Scene Leak

On Tuesday, when television’s Emmy awards announced it's nominations and Sophie Turner was among one of the nominees for the essaying the role of Sansa Stark in HBO's hit drama series Game of Thrones, her family, especially Priyanka Chopra took to social media to praise the actress. Sophie is nominated under Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

In another news, pictures of Radhika Apte and Dev Patel’s sex scene from their forthcoming film The Wedding Guest have been leaked online. Apte blames people’s psychotic mentality for it.

Also, after impressing audiences with Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi has just signed up for its follow-up. Waititi is returning to write and direct Thor 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Priyanka Chopra congratulated all the Emmy nominees, she had a special mention for her sister-in-law Sophie. In a series of Instagram stories, she put out a post to laud the nominees. She wrote, "Congratulations to all of the Emmy nominees this year, but especially to you Sophie. We love you and are so incredibly proud of you."

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, The Wedding Guest features Radhika Apte, Dev Patel and Jim Sarbh. Talking about a scene leak from the film, Apte told Bollywood Life, “The Wedding Guest has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked (is) because of the psychotic mentality of the society.”

Taika Waititi, who directed the third film in the Thor franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, has signed up to write and direct Thor 4, reportedly featuring Chris Hemsworth.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been setting couple goals for sometime now. From their secretive outings to their latest vacation in New York for Arjun's birthday celebration, the duo have set the bar high for romance in Bollywood. Recently, the couple were spotted in Mumbai, as they stepped out for a brunch on a weekday afternoon.

On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal was awarded an official emoji on Twitter. Starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi as the central characters, Mission Mangal releases on Independence Day, alongside Johan Abraham's Batla House.

