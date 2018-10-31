English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Wore Tiffany Jewelry Worth Rs 9.5 Crore at Her NYC Bridal Shower, See Pics
From what the bride-to-be wore to the guest-list, here’s all about Priyanka’s star-studded bridal shower. By the way, Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre also attended. See photos.
Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring alone costs Rs 2.1 crore. (Image: Instagram)
When Priyanka Chopra gets a bridal shower, the world notices.
For the exclusive event organised at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York on Sunday, the former Miss World wore a gorgeous white Marchesa dress and jewelry worth Rs 9.5 crore.
As per a People.com report, the “bride-to-be wore a wedding dress-like gown by Marchesa and over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewellery.” This is excluding the Rs 2.1 crore engagement ring that Nick Jonas gave her. So the combined worth of all the jewels that Priyanka wore on her bridal shower rounds up to about Rs 9.5 crore.
Considering her love for Tiffany’s, Nick had got its London store shut down to select Priyanka’s engagement ring in total privacy.
According to Hindustan Times, the Quantico actor’s ostrich-feathered dress from Marchesa’s spring summer 2018 collection cost her over Rs. 4.4 lakh. Her bridal-shower look is being hailed for getting it all on point—the romance and the elegance with just a hint of drama.
Hosted by her pals Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia, the select party was attend by Priyanka’s 100 close friends and family members, including Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre, Hollywood stars Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, Nick’s mother Denise Jonas, his brother Kevin Jonas and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas.
All the guests were handed down goodie bags that had champagne, monogrammed passport cases and tiny Tiffany-box shaped cakes, reports Vogue.
Although Priyanka and Nick have not confirmed their wedding date yet, speculations are rife that they may get married at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December in a traditional three-day ceremony.
