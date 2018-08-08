GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra's Workout Selfie Has Left Ranveer Singh in Disbelief. Find Out Why

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra's sweet exchange on Instagram is not something you would want to miss.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2018, 7:42 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's Workout Selfie Has Left Ranveer Singh in Disbelief. Find Out Why
(Photo: File photo of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra)
Actress Priyanka Chopra's recent picture posing in front of a mirror in a gym in Mumbai, waiting to begin her workout session with her trainer, has left actor Ranveer Singh in disbelief.

Are you wondering why is that so? Well, it's because never have we ever come across a picture of the Quantico star working out in a gym, doing pilates or performing yoga to stay fit. In fact, she is one actor who has openly admitted to being a complete foodie and credits her good looks and lithe frame to her great metabolism.

So, after spotting a picture of Priyanka in the gym on social media, Ranveer couldn't help but comment. He wrote, "“PC Working out? Now I've seen everything..what you eating post-workout? Chivda?"

To this, Priyanka instantly replied, “@ranveersingh lol! Nahi Yaar! I’ve learned Focus and dedication from u!”

peecee ranveer

In a previous interview with Women's Health, the Baywatch actor was quoted saying that "life is just really fast-paced and you don't have to kill yourself in the gym." "You don't have to starve yourself. I love having my pizzas and burgers and buffalo wings, on the side, for sure. But I like staying fit as well," she added.

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
