MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Worried for Mom, Brother and 20mn Mumbaikars as Cyclone Nisarga Approaches

Priyanka Chopra Worried for Mom, Brother and 20mn Mumbaikars as Cyclone Nisarga Approaches

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share her worries about the cyclone Nisarga, which is approaching the city of Mumbai at a high speed.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
Share this:

Actress Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday took to social media to share her worries about the cyclone Nisarga, which is approaching the city of Mumbai at a high speed. Concerned about the well being of her 'beloved city' and it's 20 million residents, the actress urged everyone to take necessary precautions against the cyclone by following the dos and don’ts issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

She also shared that her mother and brother are also in Mumbai.

“#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn’t experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating,” she tweeted.

“This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.


Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has said that the cyclone's eye diameter has decreased during the last one hour, indicating intensification of system. Wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the department added. IMD Director, Mumbai, KS Hosalikar said that the cyclone could make a landfall between 1pm and 4pm as it is now 140 km from Alibaug and 175 km from Mumbai.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading