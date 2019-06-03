English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Would Love to be Prime Minister of India, Wants Nick Jonas to Run for US President
Priyanka says she doesn't like the things associated with politics, but both she and her husband Nick Jonas really want to make a change.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Image: AP)
Priyanka Chopra isn't quite politically inclined, but she is definitely up for anything that brings about a positive change. Even if that means running for the position of the Prime Minister of India. The actress, who's had world domination on her mind ever since she won the Miss World pageant years ago, also wants husband Nick Jonas to run for President if that's what it takes to bring about change in America.
"I would love to run for Prime Minister of India. I would love Nick to run for President. I don't like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never," InStyle quoted the actress as saying to Sunday Times in an interview.
The Quantico star listed feminism as one of the qualities that makes her husband fit for the role of President. According to Priyanka, Nick isn't afraid to "use the word". To explain her point, the 36-year-old shared a story from when she started dating the American singer.
"One of the big moments when I thought, 'Oh, this guy is different,' was early on when we were on a boat with friends. I had a meeting to go to and kept saying, 'If someone gives me a reason to cancel, I will.' He pulled me aside and said, 'Listen, I see that you want me to tell you to cancel, but I won't. You've worked hard to be where you are. I'll take our friends for dinner and wait for you. When you're finished, come back and join us'," she explained.
Priyanka found Nick's approach refreshing. "I don't think I've ever been with someone who is self-assured enough for me to be in the spotlight and for him to be okay with it. As women, we're normally the ones who have to say, 'Yeah, I can move that appointment,' or 'What you did at work today was amazing.' That's what made Nick so different," she added.
