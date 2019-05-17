Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Wows in a Stunning Roberto Cavalli Ensemble at Her Cannes Debut

Actress Priyanka Chopra's style was unrelentingly spot-on as she made her first-ever red carpet appearance at the Cannes film festival.

News18.com

May 17, 2019
Priyanka Chopra Wows in a Stunning Roberto Cavalli Ensemble at Her Cannes Debut
Image courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's style was unrelentingly spot-on as she made her first-ever red carpet appearance at the Cannes film festival. The actress glided across the red carpet in a breathtaking dramatic custom creation by Roberto Cavalli.

Priyanka wore Chopard jewels with her exquisite black and red embellished ensemble at Rocketman premiere during day 3 of the prestigious gala.

Showing off her natural beauty, the star opted for minimal makeup, wearing pink blush and a slick of lipstick to finish the look. She wore her hair swept to left side in elegant, set in loose curls.

The former Miss World arrived at the red carpet with a smile on her face and even folded her hands to gesture 'Namaste'.

View this post on Instagram

Cannes 2019 @red #5BFilm

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



View this post on Instagram

Cannes 2019 @red #5BFilm

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



On Thursday, she stunned in an all-white, strapless, chiffon gown, which was inspired by Princess Diana's Cannes look. The royal attended the festival only once, in May 1987, where she wore a blue strapless floor-length gown by Catherine Walker.

View this post on Instagram

@red #5BFilm

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



View this post on Instagram

@red #5BFilm

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



View this post on Instagram

CANNES

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



Two days ago, Priyanka took to Instagram to post a series of monochrome pictures of three iconic figures that have graced the Cannes red carpet in the past. She posted fashion moments of Lady Diana, Sophia Loren and Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly at the Cannes Film Festival, suggesting that she might just be recreating one of these iconic fashion looks. And looks like Priyanka clearly approved of Diana's elegant look.

It was only recently that Priyanka made headlines and topped the biggest fashion lists with her Met gala look that was termed "flamboyant, innovative and completely CAMP."

Dressed in an avant-garde Dior gown, jewels by Chopard and a dramatic crown, Priyanka’s interpretation of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” stole the show.

