Priyanka Chopra Wows Internet As She Poses With Anne Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa in Viral Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the show at the Bulgari’s Eden The Garden of Wonders press event in Paris, France on Monday (June 6). The 39-year-old ‘Quantico’ actress attended the event along with K-pop sensation Blackpink’s Lisa and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway.

Anne and Lisa coordinated their neon yellow ensembles with the ‘Armageddon Time’ actress in Valentino and the K-pop star in Pinkong. Anne opted for neon yellow shorts and a button-up shirt-cape teamed with an opulent crystal necklace. She accessorised her look further with chunky bangles and rings. Lisa, 25, looked stunning in a skin-tight co-ord featuring a bandeau top and maxi skirt. Lisa flaunted her toned midriff in the outfit, which she paired with emerald green jewellery.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, 39, dazzled in a burnt orange shimmery gown with a plunging neck line. The trio attended the launch of Bulgari’s new collection named Eden the Garden of Wonders in Paris. Priyanka also took to Instagram to share a selfie of them from the event. She wrote: “And then there was us… girls just wanna have fun!”

More pictures of the three gorgeous divas have emerged from the Paris event on social media. Sharing a pic of the trio from the event, one fan wrote, “The Queens of Hollywood, Bollywood and the K-pop.” Another one said, “So Pri, Anne Hathway, and Lisa are chilling together? Damn!!! Three of the most beautiful ladies out there.”

Until last month, Priyanka was shooting for her web series Citadel. She and her husband Nick Jonas are also spending time with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at their Los Angeles home.

