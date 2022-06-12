Priyanka Chopra 'Wows' Nick Jonas, Flaunts Cleavage In New Sexy Pics From Citadel Set

Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s new Instagram photos have left fans spellbound. The actor, who has been shooting for her upcoming action-packed Amazon Prime show Citadel, has shared new behind-the-scenes pictures of herself from its set.

The actor shared two pictures and a small video of her look on Instagram and called herself a “Snack” in the caption. She is seen in an unbuttoned white shirt and messy hair as she gazes at the camera while flaunting her cleavage. Priyanka’s husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas was among the first ones to comment on her post. He shared a surprise emoji and wrote, “wow” in the comments section. Chef Sami Udell called her a “beauty” while makeup artist Sarah Tanno said, “Ok PC you better!!!!”

Most recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stole the show at the Bulgari’s Eden The Garden of Wonders press event in Paris, France. The 39-year-old ‘Quantico’ actress attended the event along with K-pop sensation Blackpink’s Lisa and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway. Priyanka, 39, dazzled in a burnt orange shimmery gown with a plunging neck line. The trio attended the launch of Bulgari’s new collection named Eden the Garden of Wonders in Paris. Priyanka also took to Instagram to share a selfie of them from the event. She wrote: “And then there was us… girls just wanna have fun!”

Priyanka Chopra recently resumed filming the Russo Brothers show Citadel after welcoming her and Nick Jonas’ daughter this January. The actor had earlier wrapped a schedule in London in December last year. Citadel also stars Scottish actor Richard Madden in the lead. Apart from this show, Priyanka has Ending Things, It’s all Coming Back to Me, and Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.