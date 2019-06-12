Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up the Shoot for The Sky is Pink, Shares Heartfelt Post on Instagram
Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.
Priyanka Chopra with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Shonali Bose, Ronnie Screwvala, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf at the wrap-up party of The Sky is Pink. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
Sharing images with the cast and crew of the film, Priyanka wrote, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with!”
“This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. ❤️ See u at the pictures!!!,” she added.
Farhan Akhtar, who is paired opposite Priyanka in the film, was notably missing from the pictures. Talking about the Shonali Bose directorial, Priyanka told Midday earlier, "Though the film is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it's a unique take on death — one that celebrates people's lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part."
