Priyanka Chopra Wraps up The White Tiger, Reminds RajKummar Rao to Keep Sending Memes
Priyanka Chopra, after wrapping up shoot of her forthcoming Netflix film 'The White Tiger', revealed that RajKummar Rao shares memes with her.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up shoot of her Netflix film The White Tiger, in collaboration with actor RajKummar Rao. She reminded the actor in her post to keep sending her memes. She also shared that she cannot wait for the holidays. Hopefully, she will be spending them with Nick Jonas.
"Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world," she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday evening.
About RajKummar she wrote, "Finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!!"
Thanking Netflix, she acknowledged, "@Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP. Here’s to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can’t wait for the holidays. #anotherflight (sic)."
RajKummar had said in an interview praising Priyanka, "Priyanka has become a very dear friend of mine. I think she is very chilled out and the tag of 'Desi Girl', which has been given to her, is really apt. I think she is a full-on Desi Girl."
The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.
Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!! @r_bahrani1963 thank you for your kindness and for bringing one of my favourite books alive with such care and justice. Thank you #MukulDeora for choosing to make this film and for such an excellent execution to such a hard shoot. The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP. Here’s to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can’t wait for the holidays 🎉 🎄 ⛄️ ❄️ 🙌🏽 fly fly #anotherflight
