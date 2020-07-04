Priyanka Chopra's 20 Years in Entertainment: From Outsider in Bollywood to Being Global Star

Priyanka Chopra stepped into the world of glamour and entertainment in the year 2000. She was 17 when she was crowned Miss World and has come a very long way since.

The 37-year-old actress, singer and film producer shared a video that celebrates her 20 years journey in the business and how she made it from 'an outsider' to becoming a 'global star'. The seven-minute video captures the transition of her as a performer and rising stardom in Hollywood.

Not just movies and television, the video also traces and celebrates Priyanka’s association with UNICEF for social work. The clip describes the two-time National-Award winner as 'the one who breaks stereotypes' and is a game changer, legend in the making, fearless, unstoppable and a 'self-made superstar'.

Recalling the most distinguished in the list of her achievements, Priyanka is the first South Asian woman to win People's Choice Award, the first Indian to be among highest-paid TV actresses in the west, the first Indian to host MET Gala and the first Indian to receive Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. The actress has also been honoured with Padma Shri Award and Mother Teresa Memorial.

Up next, Priyanka will headline the upcoming superhero film, We Can Be Heroes, written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez. Priyanka will also essay the role of Ma Anand Sheela in Sheela by Barry Levinson. She will also portray Vanita Gupta in the courtroom drama Tulia, based on a Tulia: Race, Cocaine, and Corruption. She also has a role opposite Richard Madden in Anthony and Joe Russo’s spy series, Citadel.

She has been cast for the science fiction action, The Matrix 4, the fourth installment in The Matrix franchise. The film led by Keanu Reeves is scheduled to be released on April 1, 2022. Her next announced project is the adaptation of Arvind Adiga's satirical novel, The White Tiger. The film will be directed by Ramin Bahrani and star Rajkummar Rao.

