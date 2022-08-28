Priyanka Chopra's Baby Malti Marie Vibing to 'Genda Phool' Is Cutest Thing On Internet Today; Watch

Of late, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been spending quality time with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, at their Los Angeles residence. Priyanka, who frequently travels for work commitments, is making the most of her free time by chilling with her baby girl.

On Saturday, the actress treated her Instagram followers to yet another adorable video of Malti Marie. In the video, Malti is seen vibing to the Delhi 6 song ‘Genda Phool’. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Saturday mornings be like…” Sania Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, and Dia Mirza dropped a series of red heart emojis on Priyanka’s Instagram post. Take a look here:

Clearly, Priyanka Chopra seems to be enjoying her motherhood, showering all her love on the newborn. Although both Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas have refrained from showing the face of baby Malti to the public, the couple has shared glimpses of the toddler on social media several times.

A few days ago, the actress dropped an adorable picture with Malti on her Instagram handle which created a buzz. “Love like no other,” Priyanka captioned the post.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti through surrogacy this year in January. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra asserted that probably the star couple will reveal Malti’s face, once she turns 1 year old.

Madhu also added how both the actress and her singer husband equally divide their parenting duties. “Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick bathes her and changes her diapers,” said Madhu.

