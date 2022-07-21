Priyanka Chopra's B'Day Bash: Nick Jonas Dances With Mom-in-Law, Actress Has Gala Time With Friends

Actress Priyanka Chopra rang in her 40th birthday recently and going by the photos and videos that have surfaced online, the global icon had a gala time with her friends and family. Recently, a video surfaced online where Priyanka’s popstar-husband Nick Jonas can be seen shaking a leg with his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra. In the video, shared by the actress’ fan page, Priyanka can be seen sitting in a corner as she enjoys their performance. She is seen dressed in an orange dress.

All the guests, including Nick and Madhu, are seen vibing to the Mariachi band. The video also features Paul and Denise Jonas and Natasha Poonawalla among others.

Watch:

On Priyanka’s birthday, Nick had taken to social media to share a couple of mushy photos with her and pen an adorable note. He had written “Happiest birthday to my ❤️ the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s best friend Tamanna Dutt, who was also a part of her celebrations, shared a picture from the bash and it features the actress’s daughter Malti.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogacy. The couple has decided to keep her identity under wraps and so far has shared only a couple of pictures of the little one. Respecting their decision, Tamanna also shared a picture of Malti but with a heart emoji covering her face. In the picture, Priyanka was seen carrying Malti in her arms while posing with Tamanna. The actress looked gorgeous in a red, off-shoulder outfit while Malti was dressed in an adorable pink outfit.

On the work front, Priyanka is working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

