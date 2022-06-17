Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Post For Her Mom Madhu Is Cutest of All and It Features Daughter Malti Too

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her official Instagram on Thursday night to send wishes to her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday. For the special day, PeeCee dropped an adorable picture that features her daughter Malti Marie too. In the adorable click, Priyanka’s mother can be seen holding Malti in her arms as Priyanka also sits beside her.

Priyanka penned a heartwarming note in the caption and talked about her mother continues to inspire her. We also see PeeCee addressing her mother as ‘Nani’ in the post. “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani,” she wrote.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. Among others, Nick Jonas also dropped a cake emoji. “Happy Birthday Madhuji– lovely to see 3 generations !!! Lots of love ❤️ to u, baby & Priyanka” Poonam Dhillon wrote. Tanisha Mukherji and Zoya Akhtar also sent wishes to Priyanka’s mother.

Latest News , <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a> , watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>