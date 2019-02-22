Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish to 'Jonas Sister' Sophie Turner: Can't Wait To See You as a Bride
Priyanka Chopra had a blast at Sophie Turner's birthday party and also posted a heartfelt birthday message for the Game of Thrones actress who is engaged to Nick Jonas' brother Joe.
Image: Instagram
Sophie is engaged to nick Jonas' brother Joe, by virtue of which Priyanka and Sophie are the 'Jonas sisters'. Priyanka did not forget to post a special birthday message for her future sister-in-law.
"To one of the most beautiful fun people I've known. Happy birthday Sophie Turner, you are loved! I can't wait to see you as the most beautiful bride. Have the most brilliant year... #jsisters 4eva! Joe Jonas, you are the most thoughtful! Last night was epic," she posted.
Sophie looked stunning in a metallic golden dress for the bash while Priyanka opted for a black body con for the party.
View this post on Instagram
More of NP yesterday night at @sophiet birthday party
There was some Britney Spears-themed dancing too at the party.
View this post on Instagram
Your voice is unique queen @priyankachopra @sophiet birthday party
Sophie and Priyanka almost always hang out together at Jonas family gatherings and even enjoyed the Super Bowl Sunday together. Priyanka and Sophie bonded as the Jonas sisters after Nick introduced the 36-year-old actress to his family.
Sophie was one of Priyanka's bridesmaids at her wedding and was also at the bachelorette party. Sophie turned heads in Indian traditional wear at Priyanka's wedding.
View this post on Instagram
She's got the Moves! Sophie Turner @sophiet danced her way into our hearts at the Sangeet. She wears Rechi by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The Jodhpur Fairytale Wedding conceptualised, visualised and designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Event planning and execution by @motwane.co Production by Expressions Florals by Havovi Photo credit @josephradhik
