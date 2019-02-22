Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish to 'Jonas Sister' Sophie Turner: Can't Wait To See You as a Bride

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a blast at actress Sophie Turner's birthday party on February 21. The Game Of Thrones actress had a grand bash to celebrate turning 23 and glimpses of the party have been curated by fan clubs on social media.Sophie is engaged to nick Jonas' brother Joe, by virtue of which Priyanka and Sophie are the 'Jonas sisters'. Priyanka did not forget to post a special birthday message for her future sister-in-law."To one of the most beautiful fun people I've known. Happy birthday Sophie Turner, you are loved! I can't wait to see you as the most beautiful bride. Have the most brilliant year... #jsisters 4eva! Joe Jonas, you are the most thoughtful! Last night was epic," she posted.Sophie looked stunning in a metallic golden dress for the bash while Priyanka opted for a black body con for the party.There was some Britney Spears-themed dancing too at the party.Sophie and Priyanka almost always hang out together at Jonas family gatherings and even enjoyed the Super Bowl Sunday together. Priyanka and Sophie bonded as the Jonas sisters after Nick introduced the 36-year-old actress to his family.Sophie was one of Priyanka's bridesmaids at her wedding and was also at the bachelorette party. Sophie turned heads in Indian traditional wear at Priyanka's wedding.