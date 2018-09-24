GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra's Bright Sunny Avatar Will Wash Away Your Monday Blues; See Pic

Be it her red carpet looks or her casual dates with fiance Nick Jonas, with her sartorial choices, Priyanka Chopra takes fashion statement a notch above.

Updated:September 24, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
(Image: Getty Images)
Priyanka Chopra has been slaying the style game on point. Be it her red carpet looks or her casual dates with fiance Nick Jonas, with her sartorial choices, the actress always makes a fashion statement.

After enjoying 'The Ranch Life' in Texas, the actress has headed to Italy to attend the engagement bash of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha.

On Sunday the actress took to Instagram to share her pictures from Lake Como. The glowing image of the actress, dressed in a sunny yellow hi-lo dress, will beat your Monday blues. To complete her look she accessorised her dress with an orange belt, tangerine block heels and a yellow mini-tote bag.

In another photo, she is accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth.







View this post on Instagram


☀️


A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on




The actress was also spotted attending Milan Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana. Her look from the event was shared by her hair stylist. Other than her, newlywed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also attended the fashion week. Take a look at their pictures.












View this post on Instagram


👫 @anandahuja @giorgioarmani #everydayphenomenal


A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on


These are not the first pictures of the diva from Italy. Earlier, her pictures with Nick Jonas and ace designer Manish Malhotra had surfaced on the internet. All three were present at the engagement celebration of Isha and Anand Piramal.





On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink.
