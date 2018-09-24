Priyanka Chopra's Bright Sunny Avatar Will Wash Away Your Monday Blues; See Pic















View this post on Instagram



☀️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 23, 2018 at 11:08am PDT







View this post on Instagram



Priyanka Chopra has been slaying the style game on point. Be it her red carpet looks or her casual dates with fiance Nick Jonas, with her sartorial choices, the actress always makes a fashion statement.After enjoying 'The Ranch Life' in Texas, the actress has headed to Italy to attend the engagement bash of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha.On Sunday the actress took to Instagram to share her pictures from Lake Como. The glowing image of the actress, dressed in a sunny yellow hi-lo dress, will beat your Monday blues. To complete her look she accessorised her dress with an orange belt, tangerine block heels and a yellow mini-tote bag.In another photo, she is accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth.The actress was also spotted attending Milan Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana. Her look from the event was shared by her hair stylist. Other than her, newlywed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also attended the fashion week. Take a look at their pictures.

👫 @anandahuja @giorgioarmani #everydayphenomenal

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

These are not the first pictures of the diva from Italy. Earlier, her pictures with Nick Jonas and ace designer Manish Malhotra had surfaced on the internet. All three were present at the engagement celebration of Isha and Anand Piramal.On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink.