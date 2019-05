Priyanka Chopra's Brother's Ex-fiancee Ishiita Kumar Moves on, Says 'Time to Focus on Work'

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's ex-fiancee Ishiita Kumar has returned to London after their engagement was "mutually called off".A few weeks ago, Ishiita had posted a picture of herself hanging out at a restaurant, along with her friends and captioned it: “Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings,” hinting at her breakup with Siddharth.Ishiita is now back to her work life. She also thanked her mother for supporting her in her decisions "especially in the last one month".Check out her recent posts on Instagram:In an interview with SpotboyE, Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra revealed that Siddharth was not ready for marriage yet.In the statement, Dr Madhu Chopra said, "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time."A source close to the website was also quoted as saying, "This arranged marriage was being pushed a bit in haste."The couple was supposed to tie the knot at the end of April but the speculation that Ishitta was probably hinting at breakup with Siddharth was fuelled by the comments her parents dropped on Ishitta's Instagram post, which many thought indicated that she had moved on.This was Siddharth's second engagement, as reported Mumbai Mirror. In October 2014, Siddharth had got engaged to longtime girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The couple was to marry in Feb 2015, in Goa, but it did went through.Follow @News18Movies for more