English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra's Brother's Ex-fiancee Ishiita Kumar Moves on, Says 'Time to Focus on Work'
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's ex-fiance Ishiita Kumar has returned to London after their engagement was "mutually called off".
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's ex-fiance Ishiita Kumar has returned to London after their engagement was "mutually called off".
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's ex-fiancee Ishiita Kumar has returned to London after their engagement was "mutually called off".
A few weeks ago, Ishiita had posted a picture of herself hanging out at a restaurant, along with her friends and captioned it: “Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings,” hinting at her breakup with Siddharth.
Ishiita is now back to her work life. She also thanked her mother for supporting her in her decisions "especially in the last one month".
Check out her recent posts on Instagram:
In an interview with SpotboyE, Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra revealed that Siddharth was not ready for marriage yet.
In the statement, Dr Madhu Chopra said, "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time."
A source close to the website was also quoted as saying, "This arranged marriage was being pushed a bit in haste."
The couple was supposed to tie the knot at the end of April but the speculation that Ishitta was probably hinting at breakup with Siddharth was fuelled by the comments her parents dropped on Ishitta's Instagram post, which many thought indicated that she had moved on.
This was Siddharth's second engagement, as reported Mumbai Mirror. In October 2014, Siddharth had got engaged to longtime girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The couple was to marry in Feb 2015, in Goa, but it did went through.
Follow @News18Movies for more
A few weeks ago, Ishiita had posted a picture of herself hanging out at a restaurant, along with her friends and captioned it: “Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings,” hinting at her breakup with Siddharth.
Ishiita is now back to her work life. She also thanked her mother for supporting her in her decisions "especially in the last one month".
Check out her recent posts on Instagram:
In an interview with SpotboyE, Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra revealed that Siddharth was not ready for marriage yet.
In the statement, Dr Madhu Chopra said, "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time."
A source close to the website was also quoted as saying, "This arranged marriage was being pushed a bit in haste."
The couple was supposed to tie the knot at the end of April but the speculation that Ishitta was probably hinting at breakup with Siddharth was fuelled by the comments her parents dropped on Ishitta's Instagram post, which many thought indicated that she had moved on.
This was Siddharth's second engagement, as reported Mumbai Mirror. In October 2014, Siddharth had got engaged to longtime girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The couple was to marry in Feb 2015, in Goa, but it did went through.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results