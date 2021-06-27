Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Ex-fiancee Ishita Kumar is Now Married

In 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ younger brother Siddharth was all set to tie the knot with Ishita Kumar. All the arrangements were made but the marriage was called off at the last moment. Post this incident, Ishita left for London and news comes that she has now tied the knot. Happy images of her dressed in bridal attire and performing marriage rituals with her husband were shared on social media recently.

Ishita also shared a picture with her husband in matching black outfits introducing themselves as Mr and Mrs Belani.

As reported, when Siddharth and Ishita were set to marry in 2019, it did not come through because the groom-to-be was not ready to take the step. In 2014 too, Siddharth’s wedding was called off at the last minute. Back then, Siddharth was engaged to his then-girlfriend Kanika Mathur. In fact, a destination wedding at Goa was to be followed the next year. Later, this relationship, too, went sour.

Now, Siddharth is rumoured to be dating South actress Neelam Upadhyay. Romance rumours of the two began when Neelam was spotted with Siddharth at an event. She was later spotted with the Chopras at a Holi party in 2020, where she hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as well.

