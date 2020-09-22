Priyanka Chopra’s Candid Pics with Tom Hiddleston Go Viral

Global icon Priyanka Chopra might have had to give Emmys a miss this year. However, the actress sent her best wishes to the nominees and congratulated the winners of the night via social media.

Just a day back, Priyanka shared her favourite throwback clip from the time she attended the 2016 Emmys. Pictures from the year featuring the actress with British star Tom Hiddleston has resurfaced online. The candid clicks show Priyanka and Tom sharing a hearty laugh at Emmys stage.

Here are the viral images:

Tom Hiddleston and Priyanka Chopra present an award at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards (2016). #Emmys pic.twitter.com/efcRCWL758 — best of tom hiddleston (@badpostwh) September 21, 2020

Priyanka and Tom shared the stage during the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards to present the award for Best Director (for a limited series category) won by Sussane Bier for The Night Manager.

Priyanka had shared an image from the rehearsals ahead of the big eve. She shared a blurred picture on purpose, probably in an attempt to peak excitement for the show.

She captioned it as, “Rehersals #Emmyswithpc keep guessing... Btw the blur is the point!”

The duo had sparked romance rumours for their 15 minute rendezvous (as claimed by Priyanka) during the international entertainment awards show. Priyanka and Tom were spotted together at the Emmys after-party that year. Priyanka, during her appearance on The Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon, following the 2016 Emmys had recalled the memories of the night and addressed the link-up rumours. Jimmy asked her about her onstage twirling moment about the allegedly “flirty” night. She confirmed to the host that nothing was brewing between them and asserted that she is a dancing girl and was enjoying an innocent twirling moment.

Priyanka shared some more suspense induced posts around her outfit she will opt while gracing the red carpet.

Priyanka became a popular name on American small screen with her popular series, Quantico. She played the role of Alex Parrish for three seasons, ending in 2018.