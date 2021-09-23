Priyanka Chopra's Carfie From Citadel Sets Has the Sweetest Reaction From Nick Jonas, See Pic

Work commitments are keeping Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas separate but the two never miss a chance to validate each other on social media. The global icon is currently in the UK shooting for the series Citadel. Recently she shared a ‘carfie’ from the sets of Citadel. On Instagram, she shared the picture where she can be seen inside a car, clicking a mirror selfie, presumably from the shooting. She looked striking in her golden sunglasses.

She captioned the picture as, “Hadn’t posted a #carfie in a while. 😎 #citadel."

Her hubby Nick Jonas was all hearts seeing the picture. He took to the comment section and dropped an emoji depicting hearts popping out from the eye sockets.

Last week Priyanka flew to the US to surprise Nick on his birthday. She surprised the singer with a gorgeous five-tier cake on the occasion. It was arranged at a Jonas Brothers concert, where Nick was performing on his special day. The singer-actor was presented with a golf-themed cake on the stage that included an arrangement of balloons, with the words ‘Happy birthday Nick’ written on it.

Videos from the concert have been shared online by fan pages of the star couple. In one of the viral clips, Nick is seen looking at an envelope that was a part of the birthday surprise. After reading from it, he blushes as his brothers, Joe and Kevin and the audience sing happy birthday for him. Joe asks him, “Is it from wifey?” Nick pauses briefly to look at the cake before taking a bite from it. Joe continues to tease him asking, “Is she going to pop out of the cake?”

Priyanka couldn’t attend the concert, however, she took a day’s trip to be by Nick’s side.

