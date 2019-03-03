English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra's Character in 'The Sky is Pink' Will Age Through 22 to 60
Priyanka Chopra revealed that her role in 'The Sky Is Pink' was a challenging one.
Image credits: Instagram/Shonali Bose
Priyanka Chopra has her hands full with projects, both Indian and international. The actress was recently seen in the music video of her husband Nick Jonas' boy band Jonas Brothers, titled Sucker, which turned out to be a family affair. It also rocketed its way through to the number one spot on the itunes sales chart after it released. However, she has largely stayed away from Bollywood projects since her last film Jai Gangaajal.
She will soon make her comeback in Bollywood with The Sky Is Pink. The actress has revealed that her character in the upcoming film will age through 22 to 60.
The film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, and is directed by Shonali Bose.
In an interview given to Midday, Priyanka said, "Though the film ( The Sky Is Pink) is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it's a unique take on death — one that celebrates people's lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part."
About balancing international films with Indian projects, she said, "I have missed the madness of Hindi movies. I don't look at it as a choice between Hollywood and Bollywood, it's the magic of movies. The first thing I did after Quantico was a Hindi movie. My career in both countries is dear to me, and as long as people want to watch me, I'll stay!"
The Sky Is Pink is based on a true story and will be shot in Delhi, Mumbai, London and the Andamans. Juhi Chaturvedi is the dialogue writer and Pritam Chakraborty has been signed on as the music composer for the film that is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. It reportedly revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.
