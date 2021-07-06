Priyanka Chopra's Co-star Lin Laishram Says Her Casting as Mary Kom was 'Heartbreaking'

Priyanka Chopra‘s casting in the 2014 biopic Mary Kom was embroiled in controversy. Many people wanted the role to go to a Northeastern actor as the Arjuna Awardee and Olympic medalist boxer Mary Kom hails from Manipur. While the makers stuck with Priyanka, who went to win several awards and accolades for her role, many remained unhappy as it took the opportunity away from a Northeastern actor.

Now Lin Laishram, who played a pivotal role In the film said it was ‘heartbreaking’ to see Priyanka lead the film. Lin, who is from Manipur, spoke to Bollywood Hungama about the controversial casting. “As an actor, that self-centred egoistic actor tells me that I should have been… But it could have been anybody from the North East. We have many great actors. I want to be generous here, and say that there were many, many actors who could have done this. But the casting, and the whole team decided on someone else. It’s heartbreaking, but we are coming along, and I hope that this does not happen again."

She added that the casting for Northeastern actors are also stereotypical in Bollywood. Hence when a script like Mary Kom comes up, it should be given to somebody eligible and someone from the land, she said.

Mary Kom was directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also starred Darshan Kumar in the lead role.

Lin also talked about the lack on Northeastern representation in Indian film industry. Lin, who has been acting for many years only gained recognition for playing one of the lead roles in the 2020 film Axone. Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, Axone also starred Sayani Gupta and Tenzin Dalha in lead roles.

Lin also talked about facing discrimination for her race in Delhi and Mumbai. She opened up about being followed and called ‘Corona’ by two people in Delhi.

On the work front, Lin was last seen in Vanita Omung Kumar’s short film Ave Maria with Anup Soni, Shivika Rishi and Nitin Mirani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here