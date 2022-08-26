Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Mannara Chopra’s Latest Music Video Hum Reh Gaye Akele Out

Telugu actress Mannara Chopra, the cousin of popular Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, has established a name for herself in the film industry with movies like Zid, Jakkana, Rouge, and Sita to list a few. Apart from acting, she is also a social media buff, dropping glimpses of her stunning photoshoots and exotic travel getaways.

Recently, the actress has been featured in a brand new music video, Hum Reh Gaye Akele, produced by iEve Era Films. The production house has dropped the romantic track on YouTube. Apart from Mannara, the soundtrack also stars film lyricist Pranav Vatsa.

The 4-minute-39-second video opens with Mannara dressed in a pink floral gown stepping out of her car as Pranav watches her from a garage. The lead actor follows Mannara who roams a shop with her new partner as Pranav gets flashbacks of his fond memories with Mannara when they were in love.

As the video progresses, we see the male protagonist reminiscing about his lost love, eyeing Mannara and her new companion from a distance. It is soon revealed that the Thikka actress was, in fact, cheating on her former partner and hence they parted ways. The video ends with Mannara bumping into Pranav as they lock eyes for the briefest moment before she leaves in her car.

Pranav Vatsa has displayed his talent in singing and penning the lyrics of the song, while popular composer Vivian Richard has composed and produced the romantic number. The music video released on August 24 has already garnered 71k views and received more than 6.6k likes on YouTube.

Fans have showered praises on the soulful track in the comments. While one user praised Pranav’s vocals and wrote, “Splendid voice… Mind Blowing,” another user commented, “This song is still in our hearts.”

Mannara was last seen in the 2019 Telugu film Sita, which also starred actors Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, and Abhimanyu Singh. The film, directed by Teja, failed to impress the audiences at the box office and received an IMDb rating of 4.8 out of 10.

