Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Meera Served Food with Maggots, Slams 5 Star Hotel

Meera Chopra, cousin of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra slammed a five-star hotel after the food she ordered was found to be infected with maggots. Meera, a celebrity herself, shared an incident from her stay at DoubleTree by Hilton, Ahemdabad.

In her complaint, Meera revealed that the food served to her at the hotel has maggots in it. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video from the hotel showing live maggots crawling in her food.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Staying in Double Tree in Ahembdabad. And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb for these hotels and they feed u maggots. It is so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton

In the video, maggots can be seen walking on the plate in which the food is served. The actor has also asked FSSAI to take some immediate action against this loophole. In its response, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that the concern was raised with their Regulatory Compliance division and asked for some time to address the issue.

On the work front, Meera Chopra will be soon seen in Bollywood film Section 375, which also stars Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

The film is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. In the film, Richa Chadha plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client, who claims she was raped by a filmmaker (played by Rahul Bhatt), being defended by Akshaye Khanna's character in court.

The courtroom drama will release on September 13.

