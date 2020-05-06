MOVIES

Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera's Father Robbed at Knifepoint

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra's father was robbed at knifepoint in Police Colony in New Delhi.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra's father was robbed at knifepoint in Police Colony in New Delhi.

The "Section 375" actress took to Instagram, where she shared that her father was out on an evening walk when this incident took place.

"My dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be," tweeted.

She then shared the FIR number in a follow-up tweet.

"Fir no: NWD-MT-000568 at prince road near pcr police line, model town. Can send you the contact number in direct msg or some email," she wrote.

Later, Meera thanked the DCP North Delhi for taking quick action.

"Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It's never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice," she wrote.

Meera made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film "Gang of Ghosts". She was later seen in films like "1920 London" and "Section 375".

