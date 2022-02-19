Priyanka Chopra's Dad Gives Rose to Her Mom Madhu Chopra in Mushy Wedding Anniversary Pic

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is missing her father on her parents’ wedding anniversary. Taking a trip down memory lane, Priyanka posted a picture of her parents from one of their fondest moments on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, the actor’s dad Ashok Chopra can be seen offering a rose to her mom Dr. Madhu Chopra. The couple can be seen sharing an endearing moment with their gentle smiles. “This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss you dad. Love you,” the actor captioned the post

Priyanka’s father passed away in 2013, after having a long battle with cancer. He was a physician in the Indian Army and took his last breath at the age of 62 years old. Priyanka was extremely close to her father, and post his death, she was extremely devastated. The actor was in her late twenties and had found a firm foot in the entertainment industry. Her father’s death took a toll on her mental health. She even has a tattoo in the loving memory of her dad. The tattoo on her arm, inked in with her father’s handwriting, reads – ‘Daddy’s little girl.’ Time and again, on special occasions, Priyanka shares a sweet memory of her father, reminiscing the good old days.

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Sharing with her fans, through an Instagram post, the couple announced the big news. The duo has been blessed with a baby girl. They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.” Further, they respectfully urged for privacy during this special time as they are focusing on family.

After wooing the Indian as well the international audience with her performance in The Matrix Resurrections, fans are waiting for Priyanka to announce her next project. However, Jee Le Zara is one of the much-awaited films of the actor, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

