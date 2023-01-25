Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Enjoys Beach Day Staring At Sea And Sun in Adorable Pic; Check Here

Priyanka Chopra dominated headlines for days after she posed for a cover page of a high-end magazine with her daughter Maltie Marie. And now, the happy family of three is spending some quiet time together in California. Priyanka's family photos from their vacation in Malibu are giving major travel goals to her fans. Recently, she shared a snap from a well-spent afternoon on a beach with her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra uploaded a picture of Malti sitting on the sand and facing the sun. She captioned the post, “Afternoons like this.” Although Priyanka did not reveal her face, Malti looked cute in a white fur hoodie and a brown jacket. Take a look here:

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra posted some adorable photos with Nick Jonas. She was seen holding Malti in her arms while she posed with her husband. Another picture showed Priyanka and Malti relaxing in a room while admiring the scenery. She captioned the photos, “Sunday" with heart-eye and white heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year through surrogacy. The infant was in the neonatal intensive care unit for about three months (NICU). Recently, in her interview with Vogue, the actress revealed why she went for surrogacy. “I had medical complications," she revealed. “This was a necessary step. And, I’m so grateful that I was in a position where I could do this," added Priyanka Chopra.

She also thanked the hospital staff for taking good care of her daughter and her surrogate. “Our surrogate was so generous. She is kind, lovely, and funny, and took care of this precious gift for us for six months," she said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 in a grand wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their daughter last year on January 15.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the movie Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also appear in the Russo Brothers' series Citadel. She even has a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in her pipeline.

