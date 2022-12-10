Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Daughter Malti Marie is All About Reading Magazines, Eating Korean Dishes

Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, although she has not revealed her face yet. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January this year through surrogacy. On Saturday morning (IST) the actress took to her Instagram story section to show how her day out with her daughter was. In the first photo she shared, the little one can be seen hitting on her mother’s lap and looking at the Chanel magazine which is kept in front of her. She wrote, “Oh boy!" and tagged Nick in the photo.

In the second photo, Priyanka can be seen carrying her daughter in her arms and standing outside a restaurant, whose board read, “LA’s Finest Korean BBQ In KTown."

Take a look at the photos:

Last week, the actress shared the first photo of Malti with her uncle Sidharth Chopra. In the photo, Siddharth can be seen holding Malti in his arms and looking at her adorably. Priyanka also shared the first glimpse of her Malti’s face. Whenever the actress or her husband uploads photos with Malti, they cover her face with emojis. For the first time, the actress revealed a part of her daughter’s face. In the picture shared by her on her Instagram story section last week, we can see their daughter’s half face, as her eyes were covered with a woollen cap.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections. She has an interesting lineup of films and series. The actress will next be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan. Then the actress has the web series Citadel in the pipeline. Not just that, Priyanka Chopra will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

