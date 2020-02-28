Priyanka Chopra's Diana Finds 'Purse of Her Dreams', See Pic

Priyanka Chopra and her adorable chihuahua Diana recently grabbed the limelight on social media. Priyanka shared a picture of Diana, her pet dog, with a small black purse tied around her neck. The moment is too adorable to be missed by pet lovers and anyone else. Over the image Priyanka mentioned "Diana found the purse of her dreams."

Priyanka's latest cute moment with Diana is very mushy and precious especially when both have been at the center of each other's lives for more than three years now. Priyanka also owns a German Shepherd with Nick Jonas called Gino.

Read: Priyanka-Nick's Gino to Disha Patani's Keety, Celebrity Pets Who Stole Limelight

The Instagram page Diaries of Diana has 1,49,000 followers and counting while Gino the German page has 3,31,000 followers and counting, which are mostly flooded with pictures of the two dogs posing with Priyanka and Nick.

Read: Here's Why Nick Jonas Reacted Surprised on Receiving Gino the German from Priyanka Chopra

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Priyanka is "in final talks" for a role opposite Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves in the fourth The Matrix movie.

The Warner Bros and the Village Roadshow film is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski. Priyanka will join the previously announced cast of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

Details about her prospective character are currently under wraps.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more