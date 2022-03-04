Priyanka Chopra's Fans Answer Back to Troll Who Said 'She Didn’t Even Carry the Baby'

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child through surrogacy, fans and paparazzi have been waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of baby Chopra-Jonas. Whenever the stars take to their respective social media accounts to share any update, fans flood the comment section with baby-related questions. However, the new parents have decided to stay discreet and have not revealed any detail about their baby. Well, that’s not it, some people have even questioned her choice for welcoming a baby through surrogacy.

On Wednesday, the global icon was clicked by the Los Angeles paparazzi when she went shopping by herself. The original caption of the post read, “New mom Priyanka Chopra is enjoying an afternoon shopping."

However, some netizens questioned why is she being termed as a new mom, while some said that she didn’t even carry her baby. However, the actress’ loyal fans reached the scene to defend her. One user wrote, “But she never gave birth so idk are y’all calling her a hot mom when she didn’t even carry the baby ."

To this, one replied, “There are millions of women who can’t carry the baby themselves even if they want because of different medical issues ,so what if she didn’t give birth. The baby is her biological child and very wanted baby whom they will gonna love and take care her forever." To this, the former replied, “did I ever mention anything about her not being able to carry kids and offended her body? ‍♀️ such a dramatic sensitive Karen! Jesus lady, she was NEVER pregnant, NEVER! So to call her a hot mom when she didn’t give birth is idiotic because she was NEVER pregnant! That’s like saying when a trans women gives birth saying omg a men gave birth, men can’t give birth therefore it’s still a female giving birth. Y’all millennials are dumb AF! ‍♀️."

However, another netizen added, “You don’t need to give birth to still be a hot Mom. Again, it’s always using simple comments like this just to point out that she couldn’t give birth to her daughter ."

“How can some of you say ‘what do you mean new mom?!’ No matter how her baby came into the world I ASSURE you she is living the life of a new mom. A tired, selfless, dedicated mother. Also my comment was flagged which just goes to show there still so much ignorance," expressed another one.

Fans also answered back to trolls who said that she has put on weight despite not carrying the baby.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their child through a joint statement on Instagram. It read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Although she has not revealed anything about the baby, several publications have stated that it is a girl.

