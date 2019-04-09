LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Priyanka Chopra's Fans Sing 'Desi Girl' as She Exits Nick Jonas' Concert

Priyanka Chopra was recently greeted by fans who broke into an impromptu rendition of her hit song 'Desi Girl' from 'Dostana'. See video here.

News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra's fans don't not seem to get enough of the actress. In a recent video that has gone viral on the Internet, a few fans can be seen singing her hit song, Desi Girl, from Dostana (2008). The video that was posted on Instagram gives a glimpse into the star's lighter side, as she meets and greets a young fan while walking towards her car in the parking lot.

Among the fans that are present, someone yells out loud and addresses her ‘My Desi Girl’, adding "Priyanka, I love you". On hearing this, she acknowledges the love from her fans and waves in the direction of the screams. What follows is an ensemble of people singing the song in chorus. According to a report in Times Now, the video is from the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Atlanta in March.

See video here:



Amidst Nick Jonas and Priyanka's divorce rumours that went viral recently, Jonas Brothers came out with another single titled Cool. After Sucker, which topped the Billboard's Hot 100 list, Cool has become the latest earworm of the boy band's fans. In Bollywood, Priyanka had earlier wrapped up shooting for The Sky Is Pink. The film stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles and has been directed by Shonali Bose. The Sky Is Pink will release in October this year.

