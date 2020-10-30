Priyanka Chopra's 'Fashion' Clocks 12 Years, Actress Says She Was Told 'Taking on It Could be Risk'
Fashion movie poster
Priyanka Chopra went down memory lane and share a BTS throwback video from the making of 'Fashion' and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram as the film completed 12 years.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: October 30, 2020, 14:16 IST
Priyanka Chopra’s Fashion clocked 12 years on Thursday and the actress was overwhelmed with the huge success of the film. The actress went down memory lane and share a BTS throwback video from the making of the film and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. In her long note, she revealed that in 2008, she was just about 5 years into her acting career through extreme highs and lows. She was told that taking on this movie could be a risk for her but the film turned out to be one of the best films of her career. The film also earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.
Priyanka wrote that it was one of the most collaborative experiences of her life to working with "the brilliant" Madhur Bhandarkar and his incredible team of writers – Ajay Monga, Niranjan Iyengar, and Anuraadha Tewari – for almost 6 months before they even started the movie. Her note further read, “Then on set, bringing life into all the various shades of my character Meghna Mathur, was one of my first truly immersive acting jobs. Thank you to the incredible cast that made everything I did much better.”
She also thanked the audience for watching "a women-centric" film and proving that women could hold their own at the box office.
Fashion is based on the darker side of the fashion industry where Priyanka essays the character of a small-town girl, Meghna Mathur, who comes to Mumbai to pursue modeling. In a twist of events, she becomes a supermodel replacing Kangana Ranaut's character. However, her fame comes at a price and she ends up losing herself. Apart from Priyanka, Kangana also won the National film award for Best Supporting Actress. The film also featured Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles.