Priyanka Chopra’s Father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr Praises The White Tiger

Actor Priyanka Chopra received huge appreciation from her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr for her performance in The White Tiger. Sharing a poster on Instagram, Paul Kevin Jonas wrote, “Everyone go see this powerful movie starring our wonderful daughter-in-law @priyankachopra (sic)” Priyanka replied to the post with heart-eyed emoji in the comments section.

The White Tiger, based on the Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name written by Aravind Adiga, stars Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav. Priyanka plays an American-Indian, Pinky, and Rajkummar plays her husband.

Adarsh’s character is called Balram Halwai. It’s based on India’s class struggle and follows the rags-to-riches story of Balram, a poor driver who uses his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters and rise to the top of the heap to become a successful entrepreneur. Priyanka has also produced the movie that released on streaming giant Netflix globally a few days ago.

A few days, Priyanka has received a huge shout-out from husband, Nick Jonas, Praising the movie, he posted a long message on his social media accounts. He wrote, “The White Tiger is out now on @netflix!!! So incredibly proud of my wife @priyankachopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone do yourself a favour and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team. (sic)”.

Priyanka, too, took to Instagram to express gratitude. The actor mentioned in a post: “Ending opening weekend with a full heart. I’m blown away by the love for #TheWhiteTiger’s release on @netflix this weekend. Your support in watching this film has made it trend globally in the top 10 in less than 48 hours + counting. Thank you to every one of you who watched, posted, shared amazing reviews, and held space for this incredible cast & crew. (sic)”.

A recent review in The Guardian praised the “class parable”, stating that it was “one of the more successful literary adaptations of recent years”.

Even Vanity Fair praised the adaptation, calling it a “successful attempt at diagramming poverty and wealth, and the friction between them”. On Priyanka’s performance, the review states: “Chopra Jonas is especially persuasive as a woman conscious enough of her privilege to make empty apologies for it, but still willing to cruelly wield it when convenient.”