Priyanka Chopra's 'First Diwali' With Nick Jonas in Their 'First Home Together'; See Pics

Diwali 2021 was extremely “special" for Priyanka Chopra who celebrated the festival with her husband Nick Jonas in their “first home together". How do we know this? Thanks to Priyanka Chopra. The actress gave a glimpse of her and Nick’s Diwali party at their house in Los Angeles and it was amazing.

The actress-producer shared a series of photos featuring herself and Nick and wrote: “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas. You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali."

Besides dressing up in festive wear and throwing a glittery party, the couple also performed Lakshmi puja on the occasion. Nick took to his Instagram to share a lovely boomerang video of them having fun at the Diwali party, thanking Priyanka for introducing him to Indian traditions and festivals.

The video shows a laughing PC being hugged by Nick from behind as the camera zooms around them. One can see firecrackers going off in the background. Sharing the video, Nick said, “Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

The previous night, the global icon attended a pre-Diwali party in LA with talk show host Lilly Singh and Mindy Kaling. Priyanka opted for a floral lehenga for the event.

