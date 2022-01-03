Priyanka Chopra's First Instagram Pic of 2022 Features Hubby Nick Jonas And It's Too Hot to Handle

Priyanka Chopra has shared a bunch of stunning pictures with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas as they rang in the new year together in the US. Priyanka took to Instagram to share an inside glimpse into their dreamy New Year celebrations. Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “Photo dump. So grateful for friends family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear."

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen caught up in a loved-up moment as Nick kisses Priyanka on her forehead. The actress is looking stunning in a maxi dress with a golden neck piece.

Earlier, Nick Jonas shared a romantic photo with Priyanka Chopra and gave an inside glimpse into their New Year’s Eve date. Sharing the photo, Nick wrote, “My forever New Year kiss.”

In the photo, Priyanka can be seen planting a kiss on Nick’s cheek. The actress is wearing a white dress and Nick is sporting a crisp white shirt. The couple recently celebrated Christmas together and even shared a romantic picture from the celebrations, wherein they were kissing in front of a Christmas tree.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections and she has been getting rave reviews for her performance in the Keanu Reeves film. Impressed after watching his actress wife in the film, Nick recently shared an appreciation post for the team on social media. Nick Jonas, who could not accompany Priyanka to the film’s US premiere in San Fransisco due to work commitments, watched the film recently and congratulated the entire team for “an incredible film".

