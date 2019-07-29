Priyanka Chopra's Five-tiered Red & Gold Birthday Cake Cost a Whopping Rs 3.5 Lakh: Report

Priyanka Chopra's first birthday after marrying Nick Jonas last year was nothing less than extravagant. The Quantico actress celebrated her 37th birthday in Miami with husband Nick and family. The red and gold five-tiered cake with sparklers on top was a perfect accompaniment to Priyanka's shimmery red birthday dress and seemed to be as tall as Nick.

According to Pinkvilla, Miami-based Divine Delicacies Cakes, who baked Priyanka's birthday cake, revealed that the five-layered chocolate and vanilla cake cost over USD 5,000, which is close to a staggering Rs 3,45,000!

The cake makers said they had to rush to get the cake made as the order was placed by Nick at the last minute. It took them a full 24 hours to bake and decorate as well as give the cake its finishing gold touches.

"Nick wanted it red and gold since Priyanka was wearing a red dress and she loves gold details," Pinkvilla quoted the cake artist as saying.

The Sky Is Pink actress was seen cutting her birthday cake with Nick, mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Parineeti Chopra. She wore a red and gold dress which was in the same colours as the cake. The former Miss World also wore a tiara that read 'birthday girl'.

Priyanka Chopra turned 37 on July 18, 2019 and celebrated her birthday on a yacht in Miami.

