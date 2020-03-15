Priyanka Chopra's German Shepherd Gino Makes Staying Home Enjoyable During Coronavirus Outbreak

The World Health Organization has announced that dogs cannot contract Covid-19. And Priyanka Chopra seems to be keeping company with dogs while self-isolating herself at home to prevent getting infected.

The actress, who gifted a German Shepherd to husband Nick Jonas on their first wedding anniversary, posted a picture with the adorable pet on Saturday night. The actress said that Gino, her pet, is making staying at home a better experience for her.







Giving her fans a glimpse of her life at home these days, the actress shared a couple of pictures of the dog. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen holding Gino in her arms. The Dostana actress captioned the post, "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. Gino giving mommy hugs makes it so much better."

Here's the post:

While Gino was a gift for Nick, Priyanka herself has another dog, Diana, who she adopted a few years ago.

The actress also put out another post on Instagram to spread awareness about coronavirus prevention. "We're all in this together. Let’s stay informed and do what we can to help stop the spread of #Covid19. Learn more with @GlblCtzn or visit the link in my bio. #coronavirus @WHO #who," she posted.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected showbiz in more ways than one. While shoots and movie releases have been stalled both in Hollywood and Bollywood, cinema halls in multiple states in India have been shut.

